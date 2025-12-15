Terry Sanford ball carrier attempts to break free as Scotland senior defensive back Shylan Harrell(11) makes a tackle at Pate Stadium on Oct.10,2025.

LAURINBURG —Fighting Scots senior defensive back Shylan Harrell has been selected to the Shrine Bowl.

Harrell finished his senior season with 47 total tackles while leading the team with three interceptions.

“I’m very blessed,” Harrell said. “It feels good to be given this opportunity to represent Scotland County.”

“He had a very good career for us and performed well this summer,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “It says a lot that the coaches remembered him, and when someone was unable to play, he was the next man up. He will represent us well.”

Harrell accumulated 133 total tackles during his high school career, one sack, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

