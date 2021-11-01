Teen arrested after stealing vehicle during Scots vs Raiders game

LAURINBURG — A 17-year-old was arrested after reportedly stealing a car during the Scotland High football game Friday night and leading police on a chase.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, the call about the stolen vehicle came in around 10:05 p.m. and it is believed the teen found the keys and used the remote to locate the vehicle — a 2015 Toyota Camry — before leaving the school parking lot.

Police located the vehicle traveling on Turnpike Road and, when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the teenager continued to flee leading officers into the county.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase and Capt. Randy Dover reported that the teen was traveling on Cliff Gibson Road when he ran off the road and blew a tire, but continued driving until he got to Hoffman Road where the vehicle ran into the trees.

The teen did attempt to run from the scene but was later caught and arrested.

He was charged with motor vehicle theft and was placed in secure custody in a juvenile detention facility in Fayetteville.

