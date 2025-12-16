LAURINBURG — A six-game sample — it’s time we assessed the Fighting Scots basketball team.

Head coach Jarvis Cobb is not shy when it comes to confrontation, but he has faced adversity early in his first year under the helm. Cobb has delivered the Fighting Scots their first 4-2 start at the six-game mark since 2022.

I sat down with Cobb and asked how he feels the season has progressed.

“Through these first six games, the only good thing is we won,” Cobb said. “We didn’t play well in any of those games, but we still found a way to win.”

“I have a resilient team; I’m not content by any means. However, with a 4-2 record, I am okay with where we are right now.”

If you’ve read previous articles, you’ve seen the challenges that have continued to hamper the Scots. Those concerns came crumbling down in their rematch against archrival Richmond on Friday night, as Scotland was handed its worst loss of the season, 70-30.

It was embarrassing on every level. The Scots were held to their lowest point total, and the defense was nonexistent. Players and coaches exited the floor with questions not only about themselves, but just how good this team really is.

“We don’t have the basketball IQ, and it’s going to take some time because we’re a young team. Our seniors didn’t have a lot of playing time last year, so this season is new to everyone,” Cobb said.

A new challenge awaits as the Scots travel to face their first conference opponent of the year, the 6-2 Lumberton Pirates, on Wednesday. Cobb’s theme this season has been that the Scots will respond when adversity hits. The timing couldn’t be more fitting for the Scots to rebound against their conference foe.

“I need to have the team ready to play. In the game against Richmond, our energy level dropped once Richmond went on a run. That usually hasn’t happened to us, but it happened and we must respond,” Cobb said.

“This game against Lumberton is going to take us doing our part and controlling what we can control. If we don’t, the results will be similar to Friday night.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.