Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Deluca Street reported to the police department on Friday that two air-conditioning units valued at $400 was taken from the residence. Entry to the residence was made through an unsecured front door.

Larceny

MAXTON — A resident of Benton Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that the tires and rims of their vehicle were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Durso Street reported to the police department on Friday that their outdoor fire pit valued at $80 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — Southeast Farm Equipment reported to the police department on Saturday that two buckets of hydraulic oil and a roll of netwrap totaling $500 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Saturday that their 9mm handgun valued at $200 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bridle Path Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office Saturday that unknown persons stole their 2014 Kia Optima.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had kicked their vehicle and caused $300 in damages.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL — A resident of King David Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen their identity.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Alexander Dawson, 43, of Whiteville was arrested Friday for felony possession of stolen property, first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Willis, 29, of Whiteville was arrested Friday for felony possession of stolen property, first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Akimas Rose, 27, of Whiteville was arrested Friday for felony possession of stolen property, first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Don Webb, 36, of Carthage was arrested Saturday on a warrant for felony strangulation and assault on a female from Moore County. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Charles Brown, 34, of Prince Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Willie Bethea, 36, of Center Street was arrested Saturday for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of Suboxone strips. He was given a $200 bond.