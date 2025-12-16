PEMBROKE — Once quiet and reserved, Andrew Cart arrived at UNC Pembroke focused on his studies and content to stay out of the spotlight — but over time, he found his voice, his confidence and his path. On Saturday, Craft crossed the commencement stage not only transformed by his college experience, but with a guaranteed position at global technology giant Microsoft, where he will begin his career at the company’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Cart attributes UNCP with sharpening his critical-thinking skills and preparing him for opportunities beyond what he thought possible.

Cart’s achievement was one of many celebrated this weekend at UNCP, where a total of 849 degrees were awarded, including 387 conferred through the newly named William Howard Dean Graduate School. The ceremonies also marked a historic milestone for the university, as UNCP awarded its first-ever doctoral degrees on Friday night, with eight graduates earning the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in population health.

“Graduates, today marks an important moment in the history of UNC Pembroke and in the life of our graduate school,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “This evening, we are celebrating the graduation of UNC Pembroke’s first-ever doctoral students — a milestone that reflects the continued growth and academic strength of our graduate programs.”

Winter Commencement was filled with similar stories of success and transformation, including that of Paulina Captan, a first-generation college student who came to the United States from Ghana to pursue her dream of earning a degree.

A biology major with an emphasis in biotechnology, Captan credits UNCP’s faculty for shaping her academic confidence and opening doors to meaningful research. Working with Dr. Ben Bahr, she studied how blast exposure affects the brain, focusing on proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease and epilepsy — research that became deeply personal given her husband’s service as an Army veteran.

At times, the path was uncertain. After becoming pregnant in 2024, Captan considered stepping away from her studies, but encouragement, resources and flexibility from faculty helped her stay the course. Now preparing for a career in the biotech and pharmaceutical research industry, she hopes to one day start her own pharmaceutical company and give back to her community in Ghana.

“It feels unreal,” Captan said. “I came to the United States to achieve a college dream — and I did.”

That spirit of momentum was echoed again on Friday night in the story of Raymond Gilbert Jr., who crossed the stage to earn his MBA — a milestone he credits with reshaping both his professional path and his vision for what comes next.

“The MBA program at UNCP has truly transformed the trajectory of my life,” Gilbert said. He noted that the program equipped him with the skills to manage and grow a successful business while also strengthening his confidence to “lead with purpose and vision.”

Gilbert has been accepted into the EdD program in Organizational Learning and Leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The graduate school keynote, delivered by Dr. Matthew Hassett, associate professor of sociology and criminal justice at UNCP, encouraged graduates to trust their abilities and combat imposter syndrome by looking at the evidence of their own perseverance. Dr. Hassett urged students to reframe self-doubt by asking better questions, reminding them that their accomplishments prove they belong and are prepared for what comes next.

He reflected on UNCP as a sacred and welcoming institution founded on resilience and inclusion, anchored in the message, “You Belong Here.”

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Trey Allen combined humor and personal reflection in his keynote address to congratulate graduates on their accomplishments and highlight the life-changing impact of UNCP in North Carolina and beyond.

Drawing on the university’s new motto, “Go Beyond,” he reminded students that their success was made possible by faculty, staff, family and loved ones who went beyond for them — and challenged graduates to do the same for others. In a deeply personal moment, Allen reflected on the loss of his mother, underscoring that while careers and achievements matter, love and relationships matter most.

“The most important thing in life is love,” he told the graduates.

A 1997 UNCP graduate, Allen was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Saturday’s commencement ceremony — a recognition he described as among the most meaningful honors of his life, especially as it came from the institution that helped shape his own journey.

Sydney Brooks, who grew up a stone’s throw from campus, earned the highest academic honors and plans to pursue a career in public health, advocating for the benefits of exercise and wellness. She is still exploring her future — considering further education with a master’s degree and aiming to become a community health worker.

“Initially, I didn’t think I wanted to come to UNCP because it was small and so close to home,” Brooks said. “But once I started here, I realized, ‘Oh my goodness — the connections you can make, the sense of community — it’s so special. You can’t get that anywhere else.’ That sense of belonging encouraged me to stay and continue my education.”

After earning an associate degree in business, Ravon Jones quickly realized the field wasn’t right for her. Encouraged by her late father, Charles Robert Locklear — who loved history and urged her to attend UNCP — Ravon decided to pursue what she truly loved.

Determined to return and walk the stage again, Ravon shifted her focus to history, initially setting her sights on teaching. An internship at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian ultimately reshaped her path, inspiring her to pursue a career in museum collections.

Braxton Hunt, who earned a degree in exercise and sport science, felt accomplished and ready for the next step — whether pursuing more coaching or another opportunity in the fitness field. He also cherished his experience working in the admissions office.

When asked to sum up his UNCP journey, Hunt said, “I felt like I belonged here at UNCP. It felt like family.”

Gracie Montañez, a biomedical biology major from Raleigh, describes her time at UNCP as a bittersweet experience.

“I had such a good time at UNCP,” said Montañez, who graduated summa cum laude. “I made so many friends. I learned a great deal and became a different person over the last few years. It’s nice to have this sense of accomplishment, at the same time, it’s kind of scary because life is going to change in a huge way.”

Transitioning from working as an electrician to a personal trainer before college, Montañez never imagined she would pursue higher education. UNCP helped her build confidence as she prepares to apply to PA school.

Joseph Cimadamore III of Fayetteville discovered his passion for physics during a double-slit experiment at Sandhills Community College, sparking a fascination with the wave-particle duality of light and matter. At UNCP, he earned a degree in applied physics. He valued the highly personalized learning environment, where smaller class sizes and repeated interactions with professors — especially Dr. Steven Singletary — allowed him to build strong mentorships. He also served as team captain of the Rocket Team for three years, deepening his hands-on experience.

Looking ahead, Cimadamore is pursuing internships and research opportunities to strengthen his resume, aiming for a PhD in engineering and dreaming of working for a space agency — truly embodying UNCP’s motto to ‘Go Beyond’ as he reaches for the stars.