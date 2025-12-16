Town Clerk Elizabeth Anderson administered the oath to Mayor Archie Herring and Commissioners Marjorie Whitlock and Randy Pearson. Former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan administered the oath to newcomer Commissioner Michael Swinney.

GIBSON — The Gibson Train Depot was packed Thursday as residents gathered to watch the town’s newly elected leaders take their oaths of office and outline plans for the future.

Swinney said he hopes to help restore Gibson to what he described as its “golden age.”

“There used to be tire [shops], gas stations and restaurants,” Swinney said. “I do think with prayer and us working together — it’s going to take some time — but I think we can pull it off.”

Swinney said progress will depend on addressing the town’s water and sewer challenges.

“The Lord is going to work all that out with some grant money,” he said.

Mayor Herring thanked residents for their support and said pursuing grant funding will be a priority for the board.

“We try to go after grant money, and that’s going to be our biggest focus over the next couple of years so we can work on our infrastructure,” Herring said.

Looking ahead, the town also plans to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary with monthly events at the Train Depot.

While celebrating the incoming officials, the board also recognized outgoing former Mayor and Commissioner Eric Stubbs for his service to the town.

“The town board, commissioners and staff appreciate all you have done to make our town a better place,” Herring said. “I can’t say enough about Eric. He’s one of the smartest individuals I’ve come across and has always bent over backward to help the town. You are truly going to be missed.”

The board also recognized Isabella Grice for leading the town’s past three veterans parades on horseback.

“We’re very appreciative of that,” Herring said. “Everyone looks forward to seeing you lead the parade down Main Street.”

In other business, commissioners unanimously appointed Greg Leech as mayor pro tem following a nomination by Whitlock. The board also appointed Myra Tyndall as the town’s finance officer.

Commissioners additionally approved borrowing $25,000 from town reserves to purchase a pump for the town lagoon. The funds will be repaid annually from the sewer fund to the general fund until the balance is paid in full.