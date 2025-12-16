LAURINBURG — Two Scotland County residents were arrested following a four-month narcotics investigation that ended with the execution of a search warrant last week, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. E. Haywood Jr., a narcotics investigator with the sheriff’s office, said the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant Dec. 12 in the Hasty area of the county at 8011 Dillon Drive.

Haywood said the warrant marked the conclusion of a four-month investigation into illegal narcotics distribution.

Kenneth Ryan “Rowdy” Watts Jr., of Dillon Drive, and Camryn Carol Hudson, of Palmer Road, were arrested and charged with multiple felony drug offenses.

Watts was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and Schedule III controlled substances, including Suboxone and codeine. He was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a dwelling for the sale or delivery of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Watts was placed under a $1.5 million secured bond.

Hudson was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and Schedule III controlled substances, including Suboxone and codeine. She was also charged with maintaining a dwelling for the sale or delivery of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hudson was placed under a $1 million secured bond.

Both defendants are being held at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Their first court appearances are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 15, in Scotland County District Court.

Haywood said fentanyl remains a significant concern for law enforcement due to its potency and the risk it poses when mixed with other drugs without a user’s knowledge. He encouraged individuals struggling with substance abuse to seek help.