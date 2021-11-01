Fall Fest full of costumed children

LAURINBURG — The second annual downtown Fall Fest brought the fall weather into Laurinburg on Saturday — along with plenty of vendors at the farmers market and business specials.

The downtown was full of costumes as kids went trick-or-treating in the stores and parents browsed the sales from the merchants. The event kicked off with a farmers market that had crafts, food and produce for attendees to browse.

“It’s been a good day with perfect fall weather,” said Scotland County Tourism Director Cory Hughes. “We’ve got a lot more vendors coming out so we’re excited to be a part of Christmas on Main coming up. We won’t have the farmers market set up like we normally do, though, we’ll be shifting them to Main Street for that event.”

The farmers market during Christmas on Main will be the last one for the 2021 season, but Hughes says organizers are planning on bringing it back.

“We’re going to be taking off after Christmas on Main and then when we come back in the spring hopefully we’ll have some grass back here and some speakers so that we can play some music while everyone is out here,” Hughes said. “But overall it’s been great and we hope that more people come out and check out our future farmers markets and want to be a part of it.”

In the downtown stores many businesses saw some new faces during the event according to Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English.

“We had a great turnout last year but I thought it could be just because we were in the pandemic and people wanted to get out to do something safe,” English said. “But this turnout has been great so hopefully it’s something that we can keep going. I’ve seen a lot new faces which is very exciting especially right before Christmas … with it being so close to Christmas all these new faces are getting to see firsthand all the things we have downtown so hopefully, it encourages them to stop local and stay here in town so that’s very exciting.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]