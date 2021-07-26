Parks and Recreation receives recognition

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is being honored with the Excellence in Innovation Award and, according to Director Bryan Graham, this is the first time they have ever received the award.

“In partnership with the Local Government Federal Credit Union, the NC Association of County Commissioners offers the Excellence in Innovation Awards to recognize successful county programs that demonstrate innovative solutions and cost/resource savings for counties,” said Graham. “Awards of $1,000 each are given to 10 winning programs each year, including services related to the general government, health and human services, public information/participation and intergovernmental collaboration. The winning programs are recognized in conjunction with the NCACC Annual Conference held each August.”

SCPR will be recognized throughout the state by NCACC for its innovation, according to Graham, it will also receive $1,000 and will be recognized at a county commissioner’s meeting in the near future.

“The list of organizations that made this award possible is a long one,” said Graham. “Anyone interested in viewing the list can visit our Facebook post as we’ve identified everyone on that post that made this event possible.”

Graham said it is always an honor to be awarded and recognized by peers around the state.

“Hammond Park is a great venue and the improvements that we’ve made really make this a unique outdoor experience,” said Graham. “Scotland County suffers from many negative health initiatives based on North Carolina statistics and Hammond Park is a great way to alleviate some of these concerns.”

SCPR also now offers “Fit Happens” which is an outdoor exercise program on Tuesdays in the park with a certified exercise instructor.

“This program is $10 per month and is a great way to enhance your exercise experience,” said Graham. “It is an honor to serve the citizens and bridge the gap of success for decades to come.”

For information on other programs and opportunities offered by Scotland County Parks and Recreation, visit its Facebook page or call the office at 910-277-2585.

