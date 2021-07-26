Band camp on the horizon for Scotland High

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County High School Band is gearing up for the upcoming season with band camp on the horizon.

“Camp will begin on Aug. 2,” said Band Director Britton Goodwin. “That first week will go through Aug. 6 and the next week will be from Aug. 9 through Aug. 13.”

Each day of practice will last from 1 until 9 p.m.

“We are so excited to begin a new band season,” said Goodwin. “This year’s show is called ‘The Human Element’ and includes original music.”

Goodwin also said he hopes to have a rough version of the beginning of the show ready for the first home game on Aug. 27.

“We will continue to add and improve throughout the football season and attend our first band competition at the end of September,” said Goodwin.

According to Goodwin, it is hard to say how the number of band members compares to the past because he is still allowing new members, but the numbers look to be slightly less than they were in 2019.

“We are continuing to sign up students for the band and will do so until school starts, so come on out,” said Goodwin.

Those with students who still wish to join the band can email Goodwin at [email protected]

“If there are any middle school, Scotland High, or SEARCH students who are interested, come out and join us,” said Goodwin.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]