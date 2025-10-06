LAURINBURG — In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Live Like Madison has partnered with the V Foundation for Cancer Research to advance new efforts in the fight against pediatric cancer.

As part of the partnership, Live Like Madison has made a $100,000 donation in support of Dr. M. Kohler, MD, PhD, of the University of Colorado Cancer Center–Aurora and his study, “Signaling Enhanced CAR T Cells for the Treatment of Pediatric Osteosarcoma.” Dr. Kohler is a recipient of a four-year V Foundation Translational Grant to support “bench to bedside” research, often culminating in the planning or initiation of a clinical trial.

“We are honored to partner with the incredible team at the V Foundation and to be a part of their mission to ultimately find a cure for cancer,” said Laura Fedak, founder and president of Live Like Madison. “We are also grateful for Dr. Kohler and his personal commitment to changing outcomes for children impacted by osteosarcoma through this novel project.”

About Dr. Kohler’s Study

Osteosarcoma (OS) is a cancer of the bones that affects up to 500 children, teens and young adults each year. While current therapies are effective for many patients, those with multiple tumors or tumors that do not respond to chemotherapy face poor outcomes. CAR T cells are a therapy that uses the immune system to fight cancer. They have been successful in patients with blood cancers that no longer respond to chemotherapy but have had limited success in solid tumors.

Dr. Kohler’s lab has developed a new form of CAR T cells that are more potent and last longer in the body. This project will explore whether these new CAR T cells can work against OS. OS is also a common cancer in dogs, and the disease in dogs is very similar to OS in children. The Flint Animal Cancer Center is internationally recognized for running cutting-edge clinical trials for dogs with cancer. This project will test the new CAR T cells in pet dogs with OS that are in need of advanced therapies. Since OS is very similar between dogs and children, developing a therapy that is effective in dogs will provide valuable data for creating a clinical trial for children with untreatable OS.

About Live Like Madison

Live Like Madison, Inc. (LLM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research, supporting children and families impacted by the disease, and building awareness in communities through education and events. LLM was established to honor 7-year-old Madison Fedak, who lost her life to osteosarcoma in December 2019. The organization was founded out of a promise Madison’s mother made to her daughter to do everything she could to fight the disease.

To date, Live Like Madison has funded more than $600,000 toward pediatric cancer research at institutions across the country.

To learn more about LLM, visit livelikemadison.org.