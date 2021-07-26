Cinema employees robbed at gunpoint

LAURINBURG — Just before the 6 p.m. movie began on Saturday at the Laurinburg Cinema, three employees were robbed at gunpoint.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, around 5:40 p.m. a male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a gray coat, black pants, black bandana with a surgical style mask entered the business.

“He went around the counter displaying a handgun and demanding money,” Young said. “After the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money he left the business and went towards Plaza Road. An employee followed the male and observed him in the parking lot of Plaza Terrace Apartments ducking behind a vehicle. He then stood up and discharged his firearm at the employee, then entered a silver in color sedan and fled towards South Main Street.”

The male also fired again while traveling on Plaza Road towards South Main Street.

The police are still looking for the suspect and anyone with information should contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

The community has rallied behind the cinema, which stayed open and continued as usual after the robbery, and a Facebook event has been shared encouraging everyone to come to the business on Thursday.

The “Pack the Place Out” event is to help stand and show support for the business owners. The 7 p.m. movies will show Space Jam or Black Widow and along with the movies, there will be a professional photographer on-site taking photos in front of the movie posters.

