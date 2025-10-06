Scotland County Schools students learn the proper steps of tree planting as part of an Arbor Day celebration.

LAURINBURG — Hammond Park got a little greener on Wednesday in celebration of Arbor Day.

Three live oak trees were planted at the park with the help of about 100 students from South Johnson and Sycamore Lane elementary schools. Led by members of the City of Laurinburg’s Beautification Department, students learned the full process of tree planting, including digging the proper hole, preparing the tree’s roots, and placing the tree correctly in the ground.

In addition to the hands-on lesson in tree planting, students attended presentations from Sustainable Scotland, a group of students from Scotland Early College High School. The organization’s mission is to educate the public not only about sustainability but also about environmental safety.

Representatives from the North Carolina Forest Service were also on hand to share information about the department’s role in protecting the state’s forests. Mayor Jim Willis also delivered remarks.

Wednesday’s event provided students with a chance to learn about ecology and civic responsibility while contributing to the city’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a healthy urban forest.

The City of Laurinburg has been recognized as a Tree City for more than four decades, meeting the four core standards of sound urban forestry management each year: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrating Arbor Day.

Arbor Day, first celebrated in 1872 in Nebraska, is a national observance dedicated to planting and caring for trees. Across the country, communities use the day to teach environmental stewardship, promote urban forestry, and encourage residents to plant trees in their neighborhoods.

Students plant trees for Arbor Day