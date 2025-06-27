LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots varsity basketball team has been a basketball program since 1967. Over their lengthy history, the Scots have had a number of successful players join the program; three of them were named All-District 8 by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association in the 2017–2018 campaign.

The Scots have demonstrated a strong commitment to the community and have been the on-court entertainment to this community for decades. However, after back-to-back double-digit loss seasons, a change was needed; new head coach Jarvis Cobb was hired to revitalize the program. In his first season, Cobb is looking to bring a new breath of fresh air to a program that hasn’t had a winning record since the 2022-2023 season.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Cobb to the Fighting Scots family,” said Dr Laura Bailey, Scotland High principal. “His experience, leadership, and passion for developing student-athletes align with our mission to provide not just competitive athletic programs, but programs that build integrity, teamwork, and long-term success.”

On his first day on the job on Thursday players were back in the gym for off-season workouts, preparing for a new season. Cobb wasted no time testing their condition, ordering them to line up for wind sprints after a long summer break.

“I want these guys to play fast,” Cobb said. “Aggressive on defense, and you have to be in shape if you want to play on my team.”

At 40 years old, Cobb is experienced at taking charge on the court. He played collegiate basketball at North Carolina Wesleyan University under legendary head coach John Thompson. Cobb’s passion for basketball is his trademark, and he wants to bring that to Scotland County as a coach.

“I’m going to bring the energy and passion every day. I want these kids to feed off me. I’m a passionate coach, I love basketball, and I love to help young men grow not just as basketball players but as young men,” Cobb stated.

“John Thompson was my head coach at North Carolina Wesleyan, and I want to implement what he instilled in me as a young man to the kids.”

Cobb inherits a team that offensively averaged 52.0 points per game while allowing 64.47 points per game. The Scots ranked sixth in their 3A/4A Conference and ranked 492nd in the state. One of the lone bright spots was that Dajuan Gibson and Jerrison Dixon were named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference boys team.

Although the challenge may look tough, Cobb has accepted the task and will not let the prior years in Scots basketball hinder how he wants this team to look.

“I’m waiting to see what the guys are going to bring to the table. Though this is the first day of practice, I’m looking for skill development and working on the fundamentals,” Cobb said.

With a new goal and fresh mindset, Jarvis Cobb is ready to lead the Fighting Scots into a new chapter. A chapter that consists of success and making Scotland County proud.

