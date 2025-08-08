LAURINBURG — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to Restoring Hope Center Inc. to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger.

The “Nourishing Our Neighbors” grant supports community feeding partners as they address food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles through nutritional education initiatives.

“The mission of Restoring Hope Center Inc. is to do exactly what our name says: restore hope,” said Sharon Quick, coordinator of the Kidz Canteen Summer Meals Program. “Any time a child who has experienced food insecurity doesn’t have to worry about where the next meal is coming from, hope is restored. Every time a parent looks at their child and doesn’t have to worry about the next meal, hope is restored. Food insecurity is a hard taskmaster. We want to do our part to stamp it out.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support to programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local communities. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $23 million in grants.