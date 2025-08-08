HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s Board of Trustees received a report Tuesday on the impact of the budding grant program, Building Brighter Futures, which supports individuals in recovery from addiction or recently released from incarceration.

Funded by the Drug Education, Employment and Family Transition (DEFT) program, Building Brighter Futures has helped 25 individuals since its launch last October. Services provided have included counseling, mental health support, transportation, housing and mentoring. Of those who received support, 11 individuals were enrolled in a program at RichmondCC. Four have since obtained employment as a direct result of their career training at RichmondCC.

“We have partnered with outside agencies such as Place of Grace, Samaritan Colony and DSS, and they have directed people to us. The main thing we help them with is connection,” said RichmondCC Director of Counseling Chris Gardner. “They are ready to step back into the world again, but when they come to us, they need a transcript or need something else, and it can be defeating for them.”

Gardner explained how the Building Brighter Futures program can help with obstacles such as transportation or additional course material costs that may not be covered by financial aid. Individuals can also be connected to outside agencies for additional support.

“We also offer mentoring, so students can have that peer-to-peer element that will hopefully grow the program this coming year,” Gardner said.

The key goals of the Building Brighter Futures program are:

— Reduce opioid dependency and recidivism.

— Provide job training and credentialing in high-demand fields.

— Support recovery and wellness through counseling and mentorship.

— Facilitate community reintegration through cross-sector partnerships.

Nursing Program Growth

Dean of Allied Health and Human Services, Dr. Qunna Morrow, provided an update on the 35 students who graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program. Twenty-eight have passed the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) on first attempt; three students have yet to test. The NCLEX is the standardized exam used to determine if a candidate is ready to begin practicing as an entry-level nurse.

None of the eight students who graduated from the Practical Nursing program in July have tested yet; they will begin testing later this month.

“Our passage rate for the Practical Nursing program over the last six years has been 100 percent, so we’re hoping to maintain that trend,” Morrow said.

Morrow also reported that the ADN program currently has 134 students enrolled with a capacity of 142.

“We do have a couple more students in the pipeline to start with us in August, and we’ve got a couple more to start with us in September. So, we’re very close to filling every seat,” Morrow said.

Over the summer, the Nursing Department provided a fast-track class for licensed practical nurses, paramedics and EMT personnel with at least one year of work experience. This accelerated class resulted in 22 students being allowed to enter the ADN program starting this fall semester.

Morrow also reported that the Practical Nursing program, which is usually capped at 20 students, has been expanded to allow 22 students to enroll this fall semester.

“We’re very excited for the things happening in the Nursing Department. We’re going to continue to grow and continue to improve,” Morrow said.

Construction Updates

President Brent Barbee provided a timeline for construction of the Hendrick Center for Automotive Training on the Hamlet Campus and the facility for the Truck Driver program in Scotland County. The Hendrick Center will be completed by July 2026, and barring no issues, the Truck Driver Training facility at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport will be ready by April 2026.

The Board of Trustees also approved proposed capital improvement projects that will include repaving of the parking lot at the Hamlet Campus, renovations of bathrooms in older buildings, HVAC upgrades on the Scotland County Campus, and a new roof for the Cole Auditorium. Pending approval from the State Board of Community Colleges, the College will use state funds allocated for facility improvements.