LAURINBURG —On Aug. 16, Roshein McClain will host a girls’ basketball camp for third through eighth grade students. McClain, the varsity girls’ head basketball coach, will focus on developing team chemistry, individual skills and confidence on the court.

The first session will be for third through fifth grade students from noon until 2 p.m. The cost to participate is $25. The second session will be for sixth through eighth grade students from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost to participate is $30.

The camp will take place at Scotland High School gymnasium. For more information, contact Scotland High School.