LAURINBURG — Thirty-three budding artists, ranging in age from 6 to 12, got to let their creativity flourish and their imaginations run wild at the Arts Council of Scotland County’s annual Summer Art Camp.

The camp kicked off this week with ACSC volunteer Dora Sharber leading campers through an array of art projects through Tuesday. Various projects included salt art, which involves using salt and watercolors, mixed media projects like painting a “birthday plate,” canvas painting, rock painting and decorating refrigerator magnets.

On Wednesday, ACSC volunteer Jennifer Ward helped children create a zine (short for magazine) about themselves and their favorite things. Campers used stickers, markers, paint and other materials to craft their zine.

Thursday and Friday’s sessions were led by renowned local Native American artist and art instructor Marcus Dunn, with assistance from his former student Kennedy Morales. On Thursday, Dunn and Morales were facilitating collaborative murals on canvas fabric and teaching the kids to make their own stencils and templates. On Friday, campers will learn to do a landscape painting.

Asked about his favorite thing about Art Camp, camper Winston Hunsucker, age 10, said, “My favorite art project so far was when we got to paint our glass birthday plates because it was fun. I like seeing my friends, and there is free food. I also really like Mr. Dunn. He is a good teacher, and he’s very talented.”

Eliana Gilchrist, 6, said her favorite project was rock painting, “because I got to paint a ladybug,” while 8-year-old Silas Pierce enjoyed making a zine, “because I got to use stickers.”

“I really liked making the magnets for the refrigerator. It was simple and something new and different, ” 11-year-old Timia McNeil said. “Also, I can use it.”

Gracie Gallagher, 9, summed up the experience.

“I like doing art and having fun,” Gallagher said.