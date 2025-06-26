LAURINBURG — After going 6-17 in the 2024-2025 season, the Scotland Fighting Scots have announced Jarvis Cobb as their new head coach of the varsity boys’ basketball team.

Cobb, who has served as assistant coach at Hoke County High School and West Hoke Middle School, will contribute years of experience. At Douglas Byrd High School in Fayetteville, he served as head varsity boys’ basketball coach. Under his leadership, the program, which was notorious for its struggles, led the program to multiple conference rivalry wins.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Cobb to the Fighting Scots family,” said Dr Laura Bailey, Scotland High principal. “His experience, leadership, and passion for developing student-athletes align with our mission to provide not just competitive athletic programs, but programs that build integrity, teamwork, and long-term success.”

Cobbs is excited to get started and is looking forward to taking over as the Scotland High basketball team’s new head coach.

“I’m honored and excited to lead the boys Scotland High basketball program,” said Cobb. “I look forward to building on the school’s proud athletic tradition and helping our student-athletes grow as players and as people.”