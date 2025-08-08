Junior Andrew Medlock, a member of the junior varsity soccer team, follows through on a shot during practice.

LAURINBURG — As the countdown to the season begins, the Fighting Scots soccer team approaches with uncertainty looming.

After weeks of preparation for E.E. Smith (varsity) and South View (junior varsity), the time has come for the Scots to show who they are. But the question remains: Who are these teams?

The season opener will set the tempo for who the Scots plan to be. New head coach Jeremy White has added the men’s soccer team to his coaching duties while continuing to lead the women’s team. The varsity team is coming off disappointing seasons, while the junior varsity hasn’t had a team since 2022.

Could the varsity’s struggles last year carry over into the new season? Is the junior varsity poised enough to shake off the rust after three years? Does having a new coach hinder the team? There are many questions surrounding this year’s squad.

“Having a new coach will not hinder us,” said junior Om Patel, a member of the junior varsity team. “We will be outleveling our competition. Right now, with the talent we have, we can easily make the top two in the conference, and we’re only going to get better.”

Owen McRae, also a member of the junior varsity team, feels optimistic.

“I feel amazing about the season,” the junior added. “We have a great team.”

The junior varsity team faces a significant challenge as it returns after a three-year absence. Since there’s no recent game tape, opponents may struggle to prepare for the Scots. However, the real test is how quickly the Scots can adjust to in-game intensity after that long layoff.

Patel said the key is “passion and aggression” and “better communication.”

“We will dictate how the other team plays; we will match their tempo and adapt to it,” Patel said. “We have set chemistry between each other. But we want to see if other teams can handle the pressure and tempo we have.”

Coach White faces an uphill battle coaching both junior varsity and varsity teams. Throughout workouts, he has emphasized that this will not be a rebuilding season; he expects a winning season from both teams and pointed out what sets this year’s group apart.

“Both teams’ offenses are clicking, defenses are stepping up, and our keepers have looked amazing,” White said. “Our junior varsity is coming together. They have a couple of upperclassmen on the team, which is going to help their experience level and teamwork.”

“As for varsity, they’re doing what they love to do. Their confidence level is high. We’re not cocky, but we are good at what we do, and we are ready for all challenges.”

The last time the varsity team won more than seven games was in 2014. Over the past decade, it has been a struggle for the varsity Scots. In a county where football dominates the sports conversation, the soccer program has had a hard time maintaining its spotlight. However, this year’s players are using those setbacks as motivation.

“As an entire unit, we are confident and we look great,” said senior Tre Kennedy, a member of the varsity team. “Our chemistry is looking outstanding. We’re expecting to win this game versus E.E. Smith.”

“We’re coming for the conference league championship,” said senior Chris White, also a varsity player. “We’re going to try our best for the coach. We want to win—that’s one of the biggest things you can do for a new coach, and we have faith in him.”

The Scots varsity team will kick off its season at home against E.E. Smith on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the junior varsity squad will begin its season on the road against South View on Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

