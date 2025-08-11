LAURINBURG — Due to inclement weather, the varsity Fighting Scots soccer season opener today versus E.E. Smith has been canceled.

The Scots season opener will now start on the road versus South View on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. With the delay, the team has more time to refine their game plan and secure their first win of the season.

Head coach Jeremy White will still look to get his team on track. White acknowledged the shift in plans presents a challenge but emphasized his team is staying focused despite the setback.

“It’s a mental challenge for sure. This whole time, since the schedules were changed, we have been mentally preparing to open at home,” White said. “We have been working on getting a large crowd to come and getting the word out.”

“Physically, there is no real change in our preparation,” he added. “On the plus side, we get a couple of extra days to finalize our strategy and hopefully take this great energy that has been generated on the road and get ready for South View.”

The junior varsity and varsity season openers will begin on Aug. 14 on the road versus South View, with the junior varsity playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity playing at 7 p.m.

