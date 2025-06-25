LAURINBURG — After only being established for no longer than a month. The Highland Hooligans are making headlines. The Hooligans announced via their X account that third baseman Brady Hendrix has been named a East Region-All Star Starter.

Hendrix’s batting average through 12 games has been uplifting for the Hooligans. In their matchup against the Hope Mills Rockfish on June 6, Hendrix posted a batting average of .750, including a double and two RBIs, with a .875 on-base percentage.

Though the Hooligans only have a 5-9 record, this team has been a bright spot in the community of Laurinburg, NC. For only being known as a football county, the Hooligans are starting to become one of the main attractions in Laurinburg.

