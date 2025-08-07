Frederick Dashawn Moore, 33, of Charlotte Street in Laurinburg, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

LAURINBURG — A joint investigation by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) has led to the arrest of a Laurinburg man in connection with the disappearance and death of Shelton Richard Lamar Bennett.

Frederick Dashawn Moore, 33, of Charlotte Street in Laurinburg, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Thursday in Scotland County District Court and is being held without bond.

The charge stems from a nearly two-year investigation into Bennett’s disappearance, which began in August 2023.

According to Lt. E. Haywood of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest followed extensive interviews, evidence collection and the use of a wide range of investigative tools.

Bennett was last seen leaving his home in Laurel Hill on the morning of Aug. 24, 2023. He never returned. The next day, his vehicle was found abandoned on Butler Road, between Laurel Hill and Gibson in the southwestern part of the county. Physical evidence observed at the scene raised suspicions of foul play, prompting an immediate investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Over the next year, local investigators pursued all available leads. In August 2024, the NCSBI joined the case to assist with additional manpower and investigative resources.

Between August 2024 and August 2025, the case drew widespread attention and support from multiple law enforcement agencies, community members and volunteers. Investigators used every available resource to develop new leads and identify a suspect.

On Aug. 1, 2025, human remains were discovered near the border of Marlboro County, South Carolina, and Scotland County. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were skeletal. The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the South Carolina Deputy Coroner’s Office processed the scene for potential identification.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Deputy Coroner’s Office positively identified the remains as those of Shelton Richard Lamar Bennett, using personal items provided by his family.

Warrants for Moore’s arrest were issued that same day.

“From August 2023 until August 2025, investigators from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and special agents from the NCSBI provided behind-the-scenes support,” Haywood said in a news release. “Once the case was re-examined, those individuals dedicated countless hours and generated new information that led to this outcome. The South Carolina Deputy Coroner’s Office and the Scotland County District Attorney’s Office also provided pivotal assistance.”

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to all who assisted in the case.

“In addition to the special agents from the NCSBI, we are appreciative of the multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Probation and Parole, search and rescue teams, canine units, fire departments and emergency services who have spent countless hours over the past two years assisting in the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We are also grateful for the family and friends of Shelton Richard Lamar Bennett who never stopped pursuing justice for him.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lt. E. Haywood at 910-276-3385, the NCSBI at 800-334-3000 or Scotland County CrimeStoppers at 910-266-8146 or crimestoppers@scotlandcounty.org.