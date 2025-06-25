LAURINBURG — After years of anticipation, Scotland County is honoring its legacy with its first-ever Hall of Fame induction. The Scotland County Sports Association was formed to help honor the legends in Scotland County’s long, rich history.

The induction will be held on August 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the I.E.J. Community Center in Laurinburg, NC. The induction will include seven inductees for the class of 2025. Parker Byrd, Al Blades, Billy Norris, Raymond Moody, Richard Bailey, Karen Gibson and Zamir White.

The sponsors for the event are Scotland Health Care, Eric B. Byrd Insurance, WLNC Radio, The Laurinburg Exchange and M&S Celebrations. For tickets, contact the president of the Scotland County Sports Association, Stevin Huttenstine, who has tickets for $25, or log onto scotlandcounty.org for tickets.

This event will be held in a formal setting; guests are encouraged to dress in business or professional attire with their best sneakers, as their theme is suits & sneakers.