LAURINBURG — Spring Hill Middle School was full of energy and community spirit on Saturday as students and staff came together for Community Care Day, a service event dedicated to beautifying the school grounds and fostering civic pride.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the 300 Club, Project Pink and the Beta Club — along with their chaperones — rolled up their sleeves and got to work. Armed with gloves, rakes, and determination, these young leaders spent the day cleaning up trash, raking leaves, and spreading fresh mulch around the front of the school.

Their efforts made a noticeable difference in the campus’s appearance, showing just how much can be accomplished when a community works together.

To recognize and reward their hard work, students were treated to a hot dog lunch and frozen treats, courtesy of Ivy’s Snow Cones.

The event served not only as a clean-up effort but also as a powerful reminder of the importance of community engagement and student leadership.