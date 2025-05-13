Entertainment was provided throughout the day at Laurelfest and into the night by No Limit Dance, Fierce Dance Team, Triple Toe Cloggers, singer Anna Stamato, Blewett Dam Band, Beach Fever and Departure.

LAUREL HILL — Throngs of people descended on Laurel Hill Friday and Saturday for the 23rd annual Laurelfest.

The festivities started Friday, with vendors allowed to sell their wares throughout the day. The entertainment continued that night with the Annual Community Gospel Concert. The fest resumed Saturday with food and product vendors, dance troupes, bands, and more.

“Everything is going great,” said Billy Norris Jr., president of the Laurelfest committee, during the event. “We had the biggest turnout yet for the gospel singing, and, so far today, the crowds are coming in. We have 70 vendors and a lot of variety this year.”

The Laurelfest committee gave out two $500 scholarships to Laurel Hill residents in memory of former longtime board members Charlie Fipps and Barbara Robinson. The Charlie Fipps Scholarship went to Micah Wyckoff, who will graduate from Christ the Cornerstone and attend Liberty University. The Barbara Robinson scholarship was awarded to Imani Marshall, who will graduate from Scotland High School and attend The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Like last year, rain did cause a damper on some of the day’s activities.

“We were supposed to have a petting zoo for the kids this year, but they cancelled due to the chance of rain later today,” Norris said Saturday.

Norris said there were pony rides.

Children stayed busy with pony rides, barrel train rides as well as bounce houses and slides. Face painting was another popular option with the younger set, too.

Entertainment was provided throughout the day and into the night by No Limit Dance, Fierce Dance Team, Triple Toe Cloggers, singer Anna Stamato, Blewett Dam Band, Beach Fever and Departure.

Product vendors were selling an array of goods, including fairy hair, henna tattoos, hair bows, t-shirts, tote bags, jewelry, painted decorative flower pots, dresses, aprons, toys, wallets, wreaths and more. There were also woodworkers selling handcrafted signs, planter boxes, and birdhouses.

Festival-goer Vickie McGinnis and her boyfriend purchased a wooden planter for their front porch.

“That’s why we like coming to festivals,” she said. “We like to find handmade stuff that’s different from what you find in stores. We’ve enjoyed walking around and checking out all the vendors here. And there’s been some good music and dancers. We’ve had fun.”

If all the shopping and fun activities worked up your appetite, food vendors were selling a variety of food and beverages to help with that. A pineapple pina colada mocktail served with a real pineapple as the container was a popular option. There was also ice cream, slushies, lemonade, cakes, pies, brownies, BBQ, chicken wings, blooming onions, pork skins, freeze-dried candy, kabobs, and more.

Maryn Leonard, who was helping her mother sell baked goods for her bakery and catering service called The Blue Crayon, predicted selling out by the end of the day.

“‘It’s popping,” Leonard said.

Norris thanked all those who supported this year’s event.

“We appreciate the community showing up and having a good time and all our sponsors,” Norris said. “We couldn’t have made this happen without them. I’d also like to encourage everyone to follow us on our FaceBook page, Laurelfest Laurel Hill NC. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.”