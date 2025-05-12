PEMBROKE — All his life, Brandon Swallow has refused to let his disabilities define him. He was born with cerebral palsy, hemiplegic dysplasia, and scoliosis and has a condition known as optic nerve hypoplasia, meaning he has low vision.

During UNC Pembroke’s Spring Undergraduate Commencement Saturday, he overcame every obstacle and earned his college degree. As he crossed the stage, he felt a deep sense of pride—and now, he’s looking ahead with hope and determination.

“I’m excited,” Swallow said. “I am happy for the opportunity. I’m glad I have a good support system. My mom (Ada) has been an instrumental part of my education. She advocated for me when I was young and taught me how to advocate for myself when I became older.”

The chance to graduate alongside his younger sister, Madison, made commencement extra special. The Rockingham, N.C., siblings were among 967 graduates who participated in the two commencement ceremonies this weekend.

The brother-and-sister milestone was one of many unforgettable moments that made Spring Commencement special. Don Schwenneker –– the chief meteorologist for ABC11 Eyewitness News who began his collegiate journey 35 years ago –– crossed the stage alongside his son, Mason.

Wayne Chavis Jr. may have been the most distant learner, completing his degree remotely while deployed in Qatar with the Air Force Reserves. A Lumberton native, Chavis’ degree was two decades in the making. He began college in 2005 before stepping away to join the military, launch his career and start a family.

“It’s a relief,” Chavis said, smiling after earning a degree in business. “It’s been a journey. For 20 years, I’ve been taking a class here and a class there, so I’m glad it’s over!

At 68, Sylvia Jacobs proved it’s never too late to chase new dreams. After

retiring in 2007 from a fulfilling 30-year career as an elementary school teacher, Jacobs never expected to be back in the classroom. But two years ago, she decided to change the course of her retirement: she returned to teaching and enrolled in The Graduate School to pursue her Master of Arts in Teaching.

When asked what her diploma signifies, Jacobs said, “It means you never stop learning. You can continue to learn as long as you’re able. Going back to school kept me energized to teach. Even at my age, I can still help these children learn.”

Keynote speaker Dr. Laura Gerald, president of the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust –– one of North Carolina’s largest private foundations –– encouraged graduates to embrace opportunities, even those that seem beyond reach, and to continue growing personally and professionally. Her journey from rural poverty in Robeson County to leadership in statewide health equity demonstrates what’s possible when you say “yes” to challenge and growth.

Dr. Gerald stressed the importance of resilience and integrity, even in the face of failure.

“We need you in the fight,” she said. “Pursue excellence, give back and persevere while holding on to your values. If we can all do that, we will make this world better.”

Natalie Ludlum, a Bladenboro, N.C. native, plans to give back through her lifelong passion for teaching. As a first-generation graduate, Ludlum was also the first brave scholar to earn a degree. Established in 2022, the Brave Scholars program is designed to address the state’s growing teacher shortage by targeting high-need areas.

For Michelle Sturgill, UNCP was more than academics — it was a chance to reclaim her confidence and find belonging. After setbacks in undergrad, applying to grad school took courage, but her 2021 acceptance marked a turning point.

A supportive interview with Dr. (Whitney) Akers rekindled her belief in herself.

Sturgill battled self-doubt and leaned on family, mentors and chosen family to rediscover her strength. Her father’s health became a powerful motivator to finish strong. Now, she’s proud of her personal growth — more open, assertive, and self-aware—and is preparing to work as a trauma therapist at the N.C. Youth Violence Prevention Center.

Teresa Fernandez, the first in her family to earn a college degree, swelled with pride as she crossed the stage—honoring her parents’ journey from Paraguay and the Dominican Republic.

“It’s a huge privilege because it is not an opportunity that everyone gets to have,” said Fernandez, who will pursue an MPA at UNC Chapel Hill in the fall. “Education has profoundly impacted my life, especially within my family.”

Ezekuiel Diaz, whose family emigrated from Mexico, felt similar pride after earning a degree in information technology.

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Diaz said. “Being able to do something my parents dreamed of — but couldn’t — comes with a real sense of responsibility. It’s a powerful and worthy experience.

Tyler Howard built a successful career in automotive retail, rising to assistant manager. But despite earning a steady income, she felt unfulfilled. The Hoke County native ultimately decided to follow her true passion — music — and returned to school to make it her future.

“I’ve always enjoyed music,” Howard said. “My parents were music connoisseurs. Music is something I’ve always leaned on through tough times. I want to teach others how to sing so they can see the beauty in music and utilize it to help others who may also be going through personal battles.”

Howard is grateful for the networking opportunities she gained at UNCP, including a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform at Carnegie Hall as a member of the Pembroke Singers.