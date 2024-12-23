LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in their ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a man that occurred on Saturday.

On Saturday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded to Clinton Inn, 1609 US 401 South, Laurinburg, in reference to a person shot, according to information from the LPD. Upon arrival, officers located a male identified as 33-year-old William Alex Breeden III, of Wagram. Breeden was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Breeden advised his family members that he was going to the store and upon exiting the room, the family members heard gunshots and Breeden re-entered stating that he had been shot.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Investigative Division at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers in one of three ways: downloading the FREE mobile app P3Tips.com, visiting our website www.scotlandcountycs.com, or calling 910-266-8146. If the tip leads to an arrest, one could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.