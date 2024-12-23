SPARTANBURG, S.C. —The 88th Annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas football game took place on Saturday afternoon at Viking Stadium. The North Carolina team picked up a 49-24 victory over the South Carolina team. It was the first time the North Carolina team has won the game in 12 years.

It was the most amount of points scored by the North Carolina team in the game’s history. The Shrine Bowl is the oldest high school all-star game in America.

Scotland had several representatives at the game. Head Coach Richard Bailey coached the North Carolina squad while Defensive Coordinator Scott Loosemore was on his staff as an assistant. On the field for the Scots were seniors Isaiah Locklear and Dajuan Gibson.

Bailey was very proud of Locklear and Gibson for their contributions to the team and how they played on Saturday. Bailey mentioned that Gibson suffered an ankle injury in pregame but managed to play through it and had some collegiate level coaches asking about him while Locklear started for the North Carolina team.

“Isaiah and Dajuan both did an outstanding job,” Bailey said. “Dajuan sprained his ankle in the pregame but fought through it and still played some. He really did a great job and drew attention for himself and I had college coaches reaching out to me about him. Isaiah started and did awesome.”

The Scots are coming off of a season where they advanced to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. They picked up playoff wins over conference rival Union Pines and Terry Sanford, both on the road, before falling to top seeded Havelock.