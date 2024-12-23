ROBBINS —The Scotland boys wrestling team competed in the North Moore Tri meet on Friday night at North Moore High School. The Scots split the two competitions they competed in, beating North Moore 42-34 but losing to Union Pines by a score of 60-23.

For Scotland’s matchup with North Moore, they came away victorious in seven different matches. Five of the wins came by fall while two came via forfeit.

Josh Smith (113), Donerio Graham (132), Blaze Marshall (138), Amari Singletary (215) and David Pruitte (285) all won their respective matches by fall at 0:00. Kah`Jzere Knight (120) and Bryceson Murphy (144) got credit for the wins by forfeit in their respective matches.

As for the Scots’ meeting with the Vikings, they won four different matches. Two came by way of forfeit, one happened by fall and one occurred via technical fall.

Singletary defeated Kyler Rodriguez for the fall victory while Pruitte picked up the technical fall victory against David Marcum by a score of 18-3. Travis Ham (175) and Shyanne White-Wellington (190) got credit for the forfeited wins.

The Scots will next head to the West Stanly Duals on Saturday. Albemarle High School, Lincoln Charter School, Marvin Ridge High School, Montgomery Central High School, North Stanly High School, Porter Ridge High School and West Stanly High School are the schools other than Scotland set to attend.

Girls wrestling shuts out North Moore

The Scots defeated North Moore by a score of 18-0 on Friday night. Scotland won three different matches in the victory, two from forfeit and one by fall.

Shyanne White-Wellington (235) defeated Alissa Crabtree for the fall victory at 0:00. Shayleigh Ward (138) and Shayla Thompson (152) would get credit for the wins by forfeit.

The Scots will next head to the West Stanly Duals on Saturday. Albemarle High School, Lincoln Charter School, Marvin Ridge High School, Montgomery Central High School, North Stanly High School, Porter Ridge High School and West Stanly High School are the schools other than Scotland set to attend.