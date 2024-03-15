WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week Congressmen Richard Hudson (NC-09) and Steve Cohen (TN-09) announced the official relaunch of the Congressional Global Road Safety Caucus.

The Caucus aims to continue bringing awareness to road safety initiatives and mobilize Congressional support to tackle the significant domestic and global health and safety crisis. Congressmen Hudson and Cohen will serve as Co-Chairs.

“Inadequate policies and neglected transportation infrastructure too often lead to traffic accident injuries and deaths,” Hudson said. “I am proud to join Congressman Cohen in relaunching the Global Road Safety Caucus and continuing our work to raise awareness on this critically important issue. As Co-Chair, I’m committed to promoting road safety practices to protect families in my district and around the nation.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road crashes claim the lives of 1.3 million people annually and are the leading cause of death for children and young adults ages 5-29 worldwide. In the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), road crashes are a leading cause of death for people aged 1-54, and they are the leading cause of non-natural death for U.S. citizens residing or traveling abroad.

Officially designated as a global health issue by the WHO, global road safety spans a number of key domestic and foreign policy areas that are paramount to U.S. interests, including transportation and infrastructure initiatives that are top of mind for all of us. Global road safety also impacts the study abroad community, the U.S. military community at home and overseas, and broader foreign relations and diplomatic initiatives. While many policy areas are challenged by the impact of road crashes, these challenges also present a valuable opportunity for the U.S. to engage in a positive way in each of these areas and continue to be a catalyst for change at home and abroad.

“I am proud to support the reinvigorated Global Road Safety Caucus and look forward to working together with its members to dramatically reduce the global toll of road crashes,” said Rochelle Sobel, President of the Association for Safe International Road Travel.