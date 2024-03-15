LAURINBURG — The Scotland Fighting Scots men’s tennis team lost 9-0 against Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Pinecrest in its first meet Thursday.

The opening meet for Scotland (0-1, 0-1 SAC) was supposed to be Feb. 29 at Hoke County. But due to Rod Riley being named Scotland’s new coach around that time, the team needed time to practice before competing.

In singles, Scotland’s Ricky Zhang lost 6-0, 6-0 against Kenan Van Scoyoc of Pinecrest (4-0, 3-0 SAC), Eli McRae lost 6-1, 6-3 against Jack Hage; Jackson Hernandez lost 6-0, 6-1 against Corey Ingram and Tri Doung lost 6-0, 6-0 against Jake MayBouer; Pinecrest’s Preston House and Mason Cromtelle won their single matches by forfeit.

In doubles, Zhang/McRae were defeated 8-2 by Hage/Cromtelle, and Hernandez/Doung were defeated 8-0 by Charles Roberson/James Bedwell; Porter Stout/Austin Marsh were automatic winners for Pinecrest in the last match.

Scotland hosts Richmond in its next meet on Thursday, March 21.