LAURINBURG — Walter Jackson IV, a 2016 graduate of Scotland High School and a 2020 graduate of Wake Forest University, received the Carnahan Award for Legal Scholarship this past month in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The Mel Carnahan Award is named after the 51st governor of Missouri and is an initiative of the Carnahan Policy Institute. The institute provides scholarships to students attending the Truman School of Government and Public Affairs and the University of Missouri Law School who have demonstrated a commitment to public service.

Jackson is in his final year of law school at the University of Missouri School of Law.

Upon completing law school, Jackson will be commissioned as an officer in the United States military and will serve as a judge advocate (military lawyer). Jackson is the son of Walter and Harriet Jackson of Laurinburg.