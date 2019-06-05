There are probably hundreds of recipes for “salsa fresca chicken” on the Internet, because it’s a good choice for those wanting to switch up their meal routine, and I am one of those people.

I don’t cook this that often, but I have done it on several occasions, which always involves me eating the salsa with chips while the chicken is cooking. But I do enjoy this every time I make it.

I’ve done this several different ways at this point — with salsa, with pico, with both — but I think my favorite is just getting a very chunky salsa and using that.

I’ve also used fresh and the salsa you can find in the chip aisle, and would recommend the fresh salsa even if it means you have to use it pretty quickly.

You could also make your own salsa to put on top and there are plenty of those out on the Internet, but I am lazy 90 percent of the time and decided to instead just buy the salsa.

I also don’t cook the chicken the entire time with the salsa and cheese, because I found that it tends to burn a little bit and get that crispiness to it that I don’t like much.

One of the things I can’t recommend enough is adding the lime juice, since it adds an extra something that goes along nicely with the chicken. You can also squeeze a little on top once it’s completely cooked for a little extra lime flavoring.

***

Ingredients …

2 chicken breasts

2 tablespoons of lime juice

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 cup of mozerella cheese

1-2 cups of salsa

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Heat the oven to 375 and place chicken in a baking dish. Add a tablespoon of lime juice to each breast, then sprinkle with garlic powder along with salt and pepper.

Cook the chicken for 25 minutes then remove from the oven. Top with cheese then salsa, as much as you want, then put back in the oven for 10 to 15 more minutes or until chicken is done.

Remove from oven and move to a plate and enjoy.