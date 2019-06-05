LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting was interactive as residents showed up to speak at the public forum on Monday.

Rena McNeil was one of three who spoke in opposition to potential changes in the county’s foreclosed property policy. The board was considering properties to be foreclosed after two years of unpaid taxes (over $4,000) instead of three years, which is the current policy.

“I come to stand against changing the property tax foreclosure,” said McNeil. “A big reason is because of our given current economic climate here in Scotland County. I have seen that we have over 2,000 veterans here and some are on that list that cannot pay their taxes.

“I know and have spoken to many who were supposedly to have received disaster relief and they have not received it yet,” she added. “For that reason, monies are being spent on trying to live.”

Jerry Campbell, a Laurinburg resident, said he was opposed to the change as well.

“I’ve lived here for 23 years,” said Campbell. “There are many taxpayers with low income and we need that other year to pay off our property tax.”

Walter Rodgers also said he opposed any changes and suggested a local company be hired to collect taxes instead of outside hires.

“I echo what Jerry said, and I think it’s important,” said Rodgers. “I would add to what you’re looking for if possible to see if we can find someone locally to do the work that we are sending outside our county and that the person be a bit more compassionate.”

County Manager Kevin Patterson said the change would not affect the average homeowner in the county.

“Since there is a concern about moving it form three years to two years, our tax administrator suggested a compromise,” said Patterson. “To maintain a three-year delinquency on property. in general. but to look at two years when a parcel is (behind) $4,000 dollars or more. Basically, the house would be over $200,000 or commercial or business enterprises. It would not come close to impacting the average homeowner in Scotland County.”

Commissioner John Alford added that collections have been around 96 percent successful at the three-year rate.

“We know in the next 10 years, half the people in Scotland County will be senior citizens or more,” said Alford. “If we maintain the 96 and above collection rate of our taxes owed, I don’t see where it would benefit us to put more stress on folks that it will not affect anyway.”

Alford made a motion and the board voted unanimously to keep the rules as is for the foreclosed property policy.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or jpembrick@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

