LAURINBURG — On Thursday, thousands of paratroopers will make a D-Day Remembrance Jump over Normandy in France as part of the 75th anniversary of that historic event, and Scotland County will be well-represented.

First Sgt. TJ Ivey, who is a 14-year military veteran now stationed in Germany, will be making that jump along with the 173rd Airborne unit.

Ivey is a senior jump master and pathfinder. He has made three tours of Afghanistan and, during his third tour, he was wounded and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

The path to a military career was a sudden one for Ivey, who surprised his parents with the news after hist first year of college.

“It was a total surprise at first, because there was never an indication this was on his mind,” said Ivey’s father Tim, who is a Scotland County commissioner. “But now, I can see how it fits his character — and we’re pretty proud of him.”

TJ Ivey graduated from Scotland High School in 2005, where he played on the Fighting Scots’ football team. After graduation, he attended N.C. Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount, where he played tight end for the Battling Bishops.

That’s when the military came calling, and TJ jumped — almost literally.

During his 14 years in the military, TJ has made about 60 jumps. Thursday’s anniversary jump will be his 61st.

“We don’t really have many details (about the jump) or what they’ll be doing,” Tim Ivey said.

According to Google, President Donald Trump and first lady were to attend World War II commemoration services at the U.S. Cemetery in Normandy, where thousands of American D-Day casualties were laid to rest. Mr. Trump was to join French President Emmanuel Macron on that part of the trip.

According to Tim Ivey, his son would also have the opportunity to meet Trump.

The anniversary jump is one of numerous events being held in France and Britain this week to commemorate the 75th year since the pivotal Normandy Beach invasion, when Allied troops beat back the war machine of Adolph Hitler. It was listed within the military as Operation Overlord — the largest seaborne invasion in history, according to Wikipedia.

TJ is married to Wera, a native of Germany, and the couple has a 1-year-old daughter, Lily.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_TJfamily-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_TJmug-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_TJlogo-1.jpg