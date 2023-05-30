United Way of Scotland County holds annual awards program

LAURINBURG —“At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about what you’ve done with those accomplishments. It’s about who you have lifted, who you’ve made better, it’s about what you’ve given back.”

These are the words of Denzel Washington, quoted by Coy Moody, the executive director of United Way of Scotland County, during the organization’s annual awards program held recently in concurrence with the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours. The event was held recently at the Story Telling and Arts Center in Laurinburg.

Awards presented

The first award of the evening presented was the Award of Appreciation. This award recognizes organizations that provide in-kind services to the United Way. These in-kind services allow United Way of Scotland County to keep a very low overhead so those dollars can go to agencies. The awards were presented to Scotland Health Care System, The Laurinburg Exchange and WLNC radio.

Immediately following was the Community Impact Award, given to businesses that made a significant donation that increased the impact work for the United Way and the partner agencies. The awards were bestowed to Campbell Soup Company, the City of Laurinburg, the County of Scotland, Hanesbrands Inc., Laurinburg Housing Authority, Scotland County Schools, Scotland Health Care System, Service Thread, State Employees Credit Union and ZV Pate Inc.

“The United Way partnered with 17 nonprofits in Scotland County and pledged financial support to programs that directly impact our friends, family and neighbors. Each of the 17 agencies provides vital services that enhance the quality of life in our community,” Moody said.

Recognition was given to partner agencies such as the American Red Cross, Cape Fear Council: Boy Scouts of America, Church and Community Services of Scotland County, Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center, Habitat for Humanity, Gift of Love Food Pantry of Laurel Hill, Lumber River Council of Governments with Meals on Wheels, Project In As Much, Scotland Community Health Clinic, Scotland Family Counseling Center, Scotland County 4-H, Scotland County Humane Society, Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families, Scotland County Senior Games, Scotland County Special Olympics, Scots for youth, Scotland Youth Development, The Arts Council of Scotland County, and Scotland County Safety Town.

“This evening has been about honoring those that contribute financially to our campaign and celebrate our success as a community, but before we leave I want to emphasize that our true success does not depend on how much money we raise but rather the impact that it makes on our community is the impact that our partner agencies have on lives that they touch when they put your donations to use,” Moody said. “On behalf of our board our partner agencies and the entire Scotland County community, we [at] United Way thank you for supporting the mission and the work of your United Way.”