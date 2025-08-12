LAURINBURG — As the Fighting Scots varsity football season opener approaches, intriguing storylines are emerging across the Scots’ roster.

As the season unfolds, here are three things to keep your eyes on.

Revamped Offense

New offensive coordinator Matt Quinn joins the Scots after serving as head coach at St. Andrews University. Quinn will be bringing over a vertical passing attack as he looks to improve the Scots’ 28.8 points per game from last year, an output slightly below the 30-plus points per game in previous years.

“It’s a work in progress, but players have bought in, and we have some good play-makers,” Quinn said. “The only problem we are going to have this year is there is only one football because we have six to seven guys who can make plays.”

Expect a faster tempo offense, where players are playing in space, using their talent and speed to make plays. Junior Bryson Powell is stepping into a big role, becoming the full-time starter under center. A lot will be placed onto Powell’s shoulders this year; so far he has picked up the offense pretty well.

“Bryson is growing; he has learned the offense and has taken full control of it,” Quinn said. “He has become a leader, and we are excited about what he is going to bring to the offense.”

The receiver group is brimming with talent on the outside. Throughout workouts, the Scots receivers have given opposing teams’ secondaries fits with their blazing speed, crisp route running and sure-handed catches. In Quinn’s offense, the receivers will play a major role.

Stopping the run

“If we don’t stop the run, it’s going to be a nightmare,” head coach Richard Bailey said.

Turnovers have fueled the Scots’ defense in recent years, though this season, the focus shifts to shoring up the run defense.

Last year the Scots defensively gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards on the ground; opponents averaged 252.2 rushing yards per game. Throughout summer workouts, the defensive side has made it a focus to stop the opposing team’s rushing attack. But actions speak louder than words.

“For the defensive line, everyone has to do their job, and the line has to be brought in,” defensive coordinator Chris Metzger said. “If we work as a unit and create pressure, we are going to be special.”

“We want to win a championship,” senior defensive back Shylan Harrell said. “We have all the talent in the world on this defense; if we execute our defensive scheme, we are going to be a tough team to beat,” senior linebacker Jesse Clifton said. But as any coach will say, games are won in the trenches and that’s where the Scots aim to prove themselves.

Tyjurian White road to 3,000 yards

Senior running back Tyjurian White is looking to etch his name into the history books. White has set a personal goal for himself to be the first running back since Zamir White to rush for over 3,000 yards in their total career.

After having a breakout season last year, rushing for 1,372 yards and 11 touchdowns. If you want to beat the Scotland Fighting Scots, you’ll have to stop Tyjurian White and every defense they face will be built with that in mind.

Offensive Coordinator Matt Quinn has gone on record saying the offense is going through White.

“Everyone in the state knows we’re going to lead on Tyjurian White,” Quinn said.

White himself has confidence going into the season.

“There’s not a person or team who can break my confidence,” White said.

White was also named one of the most intriguing athletes at the Super 75 in North Carolina. With so much focus on stopping the Scots’ ground game, all eyes will be on White’s legendary milestone.

