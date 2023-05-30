WAGRAM —Sheriff’s deputies were called out to North Turnpike Road after a man showed up covered in blood.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to North Turnpike Road around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after the man was seen in a person’s yard.

Dover added they were not sure if the man had been stabbed, shot, or beaten but he did tell deputies he had been robbed in Fayetteville.

He was taken to an undisclosed hospital for his injuries and the case is being transferred to the Fayetteville Police Department.