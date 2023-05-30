The Bridge-at-the-Village Monday Afternoon Common Game results for the game played on May 8 with Brian Potter directing were: first – Mac Doubles and Lynn Massey; second – Bob Fisher and Ken Mack.

Bridge-at-the-Village is the only American Contract Bridge League-sanctioned club playing on the Highway 74 line between Charlotte and Wilmington. It plays at 3 p.m. every Monday afternoon in the Scotia Village Café. Visitors are welcome, and a partner is almost always guaranteed for players arriving without one.