PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is making it easier for students — and their families — to get the help they need outside of regular business hours.

UNCP Business After 5 will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. in Lumbee Hall, August 18 through August 21. During the event, representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships representatives and the Center for Student Success will be available to answer questions and provide personalized support. Student Accounts representatives will be available until 6 p.m. each day.

The extended hours are designed with non-traditional students, working parents and busy families in mind.

“We understand that our students need to balance work, life and school, and we want to be here to help them stay on track,” said Tim Sampson, Financial Aid and Scholarships director. “UNC Pembroke is committed to ensuring all students are supported every step of the way.”

Fall classes begin Aug. 18.