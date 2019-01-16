SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Jael Pembrick| Laurinburg Exchange Fresh from the kitchen is steak and shrimp mixed with vegtables, ready to be served with tortillas and chips. Jael Pembrick| Laurinburg Exchange Fresh from the kitchen is steak and shrimp mixed with vegtables, ready to be served with tortillas and chips.

Tell us about your place:

Manager Alejandro Castrejon started the family restaurant in Laurinburg about 25 years ago.

“It was built for a Golden Corral in ‘94. The people who know us have seen the changes in the building,” said Castrejon. “It’s a good town, I appreciate the town and the customers.”

He mentioned how many of his young customers grew up right along with the restaurant and come back to visit.

“I appreciate the generations, the kids are grown now and they have kids and still come, it’s a family environment,” said Castrejon.

Specialties:

Nachos Ole, rice bowls, fajitas, vegetarian fajitas, salmon, cocktail shrimp, shrimp quesidillas, carnitas, pork plates and more.

“The Diabla shrimp is very spicy. We have grilled chicken salads, We also have a good menu for vegetarians,” added Castrejon.

Most popular dish:

“Fajitas are so popular. There are a bunch of different choices, steak, chicken, or shrimp, and we melt the cheese on top,” said Castrejon.

What attracts people to your restaurant?:

“Its everything combined. Service, a colorful restaurant, the atmosphere,” said Castrejon. “I have pretty good employees here, some have been here for 20 years. Everything circles together.”

To be featured in the upcoming food articles, Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

