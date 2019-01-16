Pierce takes local student under his wing

RALEIGH — A first-generation college student from Wagram began an internship with the North Carolina General Assembly under State Rep. Garland Pierce last week.

Harvey Massey III is the son of Harvey and Odette Massey, and a press release stated that he “learned to value higher learning from his family.”

“Growing up in Wagram, I was always shown the importance of education from my family. I went on to graduate from Scotland Early College High School in 2015,” said Massey.

He is currently a senior and political science major at North Carolina State University, with a focus in public policy. Massey also is an international studies minor. His experiences in college are the steps leading him toward his future goals.

“Over this past summer, I had the privilege to serve as a Summer Conference Ambassador for NC State,” he said. “This position has allowed me to help give visitors, from all different parts of the world, first-class experience on NC State campus. Policy writing and research into socio-economic issues are my career aspirations.”

Massey graduates in May and plans to begin his career in budget development, urban development and risk analysis in various policy. For now, Massey will work with Pierce to gain the skills he acquires.

“I look forward to polishing my writing style, communication and leadership capabilities through this internship. I am truly grateful to North Carolina House Representative Garland Pierce and look forward to this opportunity,” said Massey.

Pierce says he is ready to teach.

“I am delighted to have Mr. Massey work as my intern,” said Pierce. “I believe he will do a wonderful job in learning the political process, he comes highly recommended.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Intern.jpg