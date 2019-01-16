Here’s why popcorn is the perfect ingredient …

There’s no recipe today, because it’s probably time to share just what a perfect ingredient popcorn really is — for many reasons.

Popcorn is a whole grain that is 100-percent unprocessed with no additional additives, hidden ingredients, or GMOs. Additionally, popcorn is relatively high in fiber and has a good glycemic index (GI) of 55.

In fact, one serving of popcorn can provide about 70-percent of an individual’s recommended daily intake of whole grain. It contains no cholesterol, it is virtually fat-free (only 0.1 g per cup) and contains only 100 to 150 calories in a serving of five popped cups. Popcorn also contains a number of essential vitamins including: folate, niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, pantothenic acid and vitamins B6, A, E and K. A serving of popcorn contains about 8-percent of the daily value of iron, with lesser amounts of calcium, copper, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium and zinc.

Popcorn is a good snack for diabetics as it does not impact blood sugar levels. Additionally, the USDA Agricultural Research Service says “low GI diets have proven health benefits. They improve both glucose and lipid levels in people with type 1, as well as type 2, diabetes. Because they are slowly absorbed, they help in weight control because they help control appetite and delay hunger. Fiber is good for diabetics because research suggests that it helps to control blood sugar levels by slowing gastric emptying.”

Popcorn is FDA approved for consumption and its packaging is also approved for consumer use.

It’s hard to believe a snack food that tastes so good can actually be good for you! But it’s true, and there’s more good news …

— Air-popped popcorn has only 30 calories per cup; oil-popped popcorn has only 35 calories per cup.

— When lightly buttered, popcorn contains about 80 calories per cup.

— Popcorn is a whole grain, making it a good-for-you food.

— Popcorn provides energy-producing complex carbohydrates

— Popcorn contains fiber, providing roughage the body needs in the daily diet.

— Popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories.

— Popcorn has no artificial additives or preservatives, and is sugar-free.

— Popcorn is ideal for between meal snacking since it satisfies and doesn’t spoil the appetite.

— 3 cups of popcorn equal one serving from the grain group.

