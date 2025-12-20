Someone wrote: “The elderly man was taking a long time looking at the children’s backpacks in the store. He told me, ‘It’s my granddaughter’s birthday. I hope she likes my gift.’ At the checkout, he clutched a pink backpack with a cartoon design. The elderly man looked excited. Later, in a restaurant, I saw him again with a little girl and her parents. When the child opened her gift, she said, ‘I don’t like this character! And I hate pink!’ Her parents made her apologize, but she still complained. My heart broke for her grandpa. That hurtful look in his eyes.”

Community, complaining strikes at the very heart of God. It’s an indictment against the character of God, and it doesn’t appreciate what He chooses to do with our lives. In this season of giving, we lose sight of the greatest giver there ever was and the fact that He only gives good gifts to His children (James 1). The word “complain” means “the expression of dissatisfaction about something; to find fault.” And we do this to God? I have a question this morning: Can anybody find fault with God? Is there anything wrong with Him? And how does it make God feel when we don’t show appreciation for what He has given us — better yet, when we complain?

I remember a Christmas years ago when I was transitioning into my adolescent years. I had been receiving toys for Christmas, and that particular year I was excited about getting my usual toys. My mom saw I was leaving childhood and moving into my teenage years. On Christmas morning, I got up excited, expecting my usual toys, but to my surprise my mother bought me a watch. She saw something I did not see — I was no longer a child but was becoming a big boy. Like the young girl I mentioned earlier, I was so disappointed, and I showed it in my expression.

Now, my mother and father had eight children. We lost my father at an early age. My mother raised eight children and made sure we had a roof over our heads and never missed a meal. We had something every Christmas. Without thinking, I showed my disappointment. Later, it hurt me so badly that I thought I had hurt her by my ungratefulness. I made a promise to God that if He let my mother live another year, regardless of what she bought me, I would act happy. God blessed her to see another year, and I acted totally different.

Community, perhaps all of us have been bitten by the spirit of ungratefulness from someone we gave a gift to at Christmas or some other time. We bent over backward, sacrificed, and thought we were getting the perfect gift. Without thinking, the expression on their face — being inconsiderate — they said something that broke your heart. Or maybe, like me, your reaction disappointed somebody. Community, it is so easy to complain. Living in a fallen world, it’s something negative all the time. How do we think God feels when we complain about something He has given us? How? I know how I feel, or would feel, when I do something good for somebody — or even my children — and they act ungrateful.

Some of you have already felt the sting of ungratefulness from someone you love, like a friend or somebody you did a favor for — co-signed on a loan, put a car in your name, let them move in with you and gave them a place to stay, let them drive your car, held the door open for them — and they act ungrateful. And if you get a child or grandchild a gift, make sure you get them exactly what they want. If they want Reebok, don’t get them some Nikes! They’ll hurt your feelings and make you cry!

The children of Israel didn’t think. They let their emotions cloud their judgment and common sense. Here we are with the same playbook. God is blessing, and the people are complaining (Num. 11:1-2). I want to say in this season that God is not pleased when we complain; it shows a lack of trust in God. Apparently, Israel had traveled for only three days when the complaints started.

Community, whenever we complain, we make it all about us. Complainers can’t see any further than themselves. “I don’t like this.” “Why is this happening to me?” “Why don’t I have a big bank account, a better job, better health, better children, better parents?” “Why is my nose so big?” “I got Botox in my lips because I don’t like the way they look.” It’s too cold, too hot, not hot enough. Complaining is contagious!

If you’re around complaining people long enough, they will have you complaining! And my thing is this: What fault did they find in Him? He had never failed them yet. He promised to deliver them, and He did. Manna — food — fell directly from heaven. He worked miracles just for them. The strong arm of the Lord brought them out. They should have been jumping up and down, singing, “What a mighty God we serve!” “Every praise is to our God.” Why didn’t they love Him? Why did they complain against Him? God Himself asked Israel the question in Micah 6:3: “O my people, what have I done to you? How have I wearied you? Answer me!”

Community, I’ve examined Him. God’s been faithful. I find no fault with Him. All our good days outweigh our bad days. This Christmas, let us all say, “Thank you, Lord. I won’t complain.” Merry Christmas!

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at [email protected].