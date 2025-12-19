Terry Easterling of Laurinburg is all smiles beside the car she won in a Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County raffle. Easterling said she had been struggling with unreliable transportation before winning the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County recently held a special car raffle featuring a limited number of 50 tickets, made possible by the donation of a vehicle from Bob Weagraff and his wife.

The raffle winner was Terry Easterling of Laurinburg. Easterling, who travels frequently for work, had been struggling with an unreliable vehicle. She used her gas money to purchase one of the final raffle tickets and said she prayed for help before the drawing.

Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County said it hopes to continue supporting community members facing similar challenges by giving away a vehicle once per quarter.

Community members who have a vehicle they no longer need are encouraged to consider donating it to Habitat for Humanity, where it could provide reliable transportation for someone in need.

For more information or to donate a vehicle, contact Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County at 910-276-3337 or visit the Habitat ReStore at 12340 McColl Road in Laurinburg.