LAURINBURG — A Scotland County man faces multiple felony drug and firearm charges following the execution of a search warrant last week, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 19, the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the Washington Park area of Laurinburg, located on the 200 block of E. Covington St., said Lt. E. Haywood Jr., a narcotics investigator with the sheriff’s office.

Haywood said the search warrant was the culmination of a two-year investigation into alleged illegal narcotics distribution.

As a result of the operation, Dablenski “Hog” McNair, a Scotland County resident, was arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses.

McNair is charged with felony trafficking in cocaine after investigators allegedly seized approximately 752 grams of suspected cocaine. Authorities estimated the street value of the drugs at between $48,000 and $62,000.

Additional charges include felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; fentanyl/carfentanil; marijuana; Schedule III controlled substances (Suboxone/buprenorphine naloxone); and two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances (hydrocodone).

McNair also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a dwelling for the sale or delivery of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haywood said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office emphasized concerns surrounding fentanyl and carfentanil, noting the drugs’ high potency and the risks associated with their use. Law enforcement officials urged individuals struggling with addiction to seek help and warned that fentanyl is often mixed with other illegal substances without users’ knowledge.