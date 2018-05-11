Scotland couples ready to dance

Courtesy photo Alan Roblee and Martha Roblee are one of eight couples to take part in “Dancing with the Scotland Stars.” Courtesy photo Alan Roblee and Martha Roblee are one of eight couples to take part in “Dancing with the Scotland Stars.” Courtesy photo James and LaTonya McLean will peform a suprise dance. Courtesy photo James and LaTonya McLean will peform a suprise dance. Courtesy photo Kasey Pittman and Charles Bounds both have backgrounds in dance and are performing the Carolina Shag at Dancing with the Scotland Stars. Courtesy photo Kasey Pittman and Charles Bounds both have backgrounds in dance and are performing the Carolina Shag at Dancing with the Scotland Stars.

LAURINBURG — The countdown to Dancing with the Scotland Stars begins with the competition on May 19.

The fundraising gala for the Arts Council of Scotland County is on its fifth year.

The event features eight couples who will dance everything from the Carolina Shag to the waltz. The couples are James and LaTonya McLean, Raymond Hyatt and Robin Ganburg, Black Caldwell and Autumn Lauzon, Charles Bounds and Kasey Pittman, Jonathon Lewis and Carmen Sagastume, Ralph and Angie Kersey, Al and Martha Roblee, and Tyris Jones and Gyvian Jackson.

The dancers will be judged by a panel in order to determine the ‘Judge’s Choice’ winners, and the ‘Community Choice’ winners will be determined by audience votes, cast via monetary donations.

For the first time since event began, the contest will take place at the downtown Arts Center in hopes of bringing a refreshing twist to the classic event.

Besides the dancing, there will hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a silent auction, and a live auction during intermission. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the competition will start at 8 p.m. after the competition the audience can enjoy dancing.

Tickets can be bought at the Arts Center, Art By Design, or Hi-Lites. They are also available online through the Arts Council’s website at www.storyartscenter.org/tickets.

The Exchange will feature dancing couples over the next few days.

Alan Roblee and Martha Roblee

The Roblees are community lovers and are both volunteer with the League of Women’s Voters and Scotia Village.

Alan also volunteers with the Freemasonry. The couple have been dancing together for eight years. Besides dancing, they get their exercise by golfing and Tai Chi for Al and swimming, water volleyball, and water aerobics for Martha. The Roblees share their home with their cat children – Vera and Hetty – named after British mystery writers. They will be dancing the waltz at this years event.

James McLean and LaTonya McLean

LaTonya McLean is the principal at I.Ellis Johnson Elementary while James serves as the Dean of Students at Carver Middle as well as coaching the football team.

The McLeans are also program directors for the Youth in Peace Project.

The couple enjoy reading and spending time with their grandchildren – Jayden and Brielle and are going to surprise this year’s audience with their chosen dance.

Kasey Pittman and Charles Bounds

Pittman is currently a teacher’s assistant at Laurel Hill Elementary while Bounds is enjoying retirement.

Both have backgrounds in dance instruction and think of the art as one of their favorite hobbies. The pair will perform the Carolina Shag to Back by Popular Demand.

For information about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ or other Arts Council and programs visit www.storyartscenter.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram @artscouncilscotlandco.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

