Carver MS establishes Anchor Club

LAURINBURG — Carver Middle School made history last week as they chartered the state’s first middle school Anchor Club.

The 26 members were initiated and installed last week with the help of the Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg, which is sponsoring the Anchor Club at Carver.

The ceremony was officiated by Scottish Pilot Club President Dorothy Tyson and Anchor Coordinator Barbara Mack.

The presentation of the Anchor Club’s charter, the official document that establishes the club with Pilot International, Inc., the parent non-profit organization of Anchor Club International, was done by North Carolina District Pilot International Governor Joyce Ferguson.

After the charter was read, Tyson called Carver Middle School Anchor Club President Tristen Harris up to be the first member to sign the charter.

Harris along with Jhamiya Miller, Myona Williams and Isabel Allen were selected as the club officers. Miller will serve as president-elect, Williams as secretary and Allen as treasurer.

The directors of the club will be Samya Baker, Keldon Clark and Victoria Manning.

The Anchor Club will provide the students at Carver Middle School the opportunity to give back to their community through service projects. Anchor Club also provides members with leadership training, scholarship opportunities and a resume builder.

Charter members of the Carver Middle School Anchor Club include: Tristen Harris, Isabel Allen, Samaya Baker, Ashanti Braddy, Justin Christovale, Keldon Clark, Tommy Jacobs, Chanti Jones, Pariss Lee, Samayra Love, Tamara McEachern, Jyckeria McLaurin, Ladaisa McLaurin, Victoria Manning, Akera Mason, Jahamiya Miller, Ja’niya Patterson, Erin Pruitt, Jadlin Simms, Olivia Stanton, Caleb Terry, Myona Williams, Sherry Witmore, Indiasia Cross and Aaron Adcock.

The Anchor Club advisors are Patrice Pegues and Melanie Baldwin.

