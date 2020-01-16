Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

***

Jan 17

— Caledonia UMW, 15201 Barnes Bridge Road, will hold a collard sandwich sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $7 per plate for eat in or take out. Free delivery on orders of five plates or more.

Jan. 18

— The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will hold a community breakfast in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 9 a.m. at the St. John Educational Building.

Jan. 19

— The missionaries of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church are sponsoring a Candlelight Service beginning at 3 p.m. The Rev. Patricia Russell of Livingston Missionary Baptist Church in Ghio will deliver the message.

— The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will hold a unity service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 6 p.m. at Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church.

Jan. 20

— St. George United Metho0dist Church, 710 E. Main St. in Maxton, will celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by Seniors Aging Gracefully Enthusiastically Spiritually. All ages are invited.

Jan. 23

— Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, 9481 Cameron St. in Laurel Hill, will hold a soup and sandwich sale from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal costs $7 and includes soup, sandwich, dessert and drink for eat in or take out.

Jan. 25

— Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 29821 Horseshoe Road in Wagram, will hold its annual “Men’s Day Service” at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Robert Alford of Raeford.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host a fashion show at 5 p.m. All ages can model. There is a registration fee of $10. For information, call Evelyn Allen at 910-875-4860.

Jan. 26

— First Baptist Church of Carolina will hold a “Women on the Move for God” program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Charlotte McMillan of New Hope AME Zion Church. All invited.

Feb. 7

— Joseph Temple AME Church, located at 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Collard Sandwich Sale beginning at 11 a.m. In addition, homemade cake slices will be available for purchase.

Feb. 9

— First Baptist Church of Carolina will hold “Pastor’s Aid” program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Mary Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome.

*****

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.